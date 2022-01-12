Two more flights are canceled at Vitória Airport this Tuesday

Photo: Disclosure





Zurich Airport Brasil, which manages Vitória Airport, confirmed that two more flights were cancelled. The trips would be carried out by Azul and an extra flight was placed to meet the demand. The two would go out on Tuesday morning (11)

Flights 2672, with departure scheduled for 10:30 am, to Confins Airport, in Belo Horizonte, and flight 5093, to Viracopos, in Campinas, with departure scheduled for 10:30 am, were cancelled. Thereby, the number of cancellations at Vitória Airport reaches five.

On Monday (10), the company reported that, for operational reasons, some January flights are being rescheduled. Azul highlighted that it recorded an increase in the number of medical dismissals in the crew. Most employees, according to the company, have mild symptoms.

The company noted that more than 90% of operations are operating normally and that impacted customers are being notified of the changes. Passengers, according to the company, are re-accommodated on other flights operated by the company and receive the necessary assistance.

More than 150 flights have already been canceled in Brazil

More than 150 flights were canceled after an increase in cases of covid-19 and influenza among pilots and crew. Azul and Latam flights were the most affected.

This Sunday (09), Latam reported the cancellation of 47 flights. In the last week, more than 100 Azul flights were also cancelled.

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) said this Sunday that it is monitoring cases of respiratory diseases in the air sector. The agency also said that it monitors the measures adopted by airlines to reduce the impacts of travel cancellations and the assistance provided to passengers.