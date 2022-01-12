“Un Ratito”: Listen to an exclusive snippet of Alok and Juliette’s partnership

The year is just beginning to say that this is one of the most anticipated partnerships of the year? Well… Anyway, the public is super curious to hear it.”a mouse“, music that joins Hello, Juliette and three international Latin music stars: Luis Fonsi, Lunay and Lenny Tavarez.

The release is scheduled for January 14th. Fans will have to hold their anxiety for a few more days, but the POPline Portal gives you a treat! How about listening to a snippet of the song that hasn’t even been released yet and already looks like a hit? Do you want? So here it is!

Listen to an exclusive snippet of “Un Ratito”.

Don’t forget to pre-save, which is now available!

Look, how delicious, I want more! But only on the 14th! You can already tell that it’s a song with a Latin feel, but it makes you want to dance with your benzin, doesn’t it? Just come!

“It’s a song I was doing with three gringos, an international song. Then I saw Juliette releasing her album, a thing that is very true to her, she’s back to her roots. I said: ‘Man, it would be really cool if Juliette did a gringo work, pop, a thing that broke the barriers”, Alok explained to Podpah.

Will there be a clip? Yes, there will be and the recording will take place in a few hours, next January 12th. I hope some pictures come out so we can see the baphos looks, right? “Must be out end of month“, says Hello. This will be one of the first partnerships of Juliette after the beginning of his musical career.