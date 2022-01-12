Under-20 forward tells how he arrived at Corinthians and reveals dreams to conquer for the club

Striker Arthur Sousa, from the Corinthians Under-20 team, was another guest on the board “Children of Earth“, gives Corinthians TV, where the players registered by the club in the Copa São Paulo are interviewed. In the chat, the striker revealed the dreams he wants to conquer at Corinthians, and told about his arrival at Parque São Jorge.

“Here at Corinthians (my dreams are) to become a professional, win the Libertadores and the World Cup” said Arthur, to the Corinthians TV.

Arthur Sousa arrived at Corinthians after two seasons at Desportivo Brasil, in the interior of São Paulo. The striker also told in the interview about how he was picked up by the Parque São Jorge club, where he arrived at the U-17 level.

“I used to play in a little school there in Brasília, scouts from Desportivo Brasil looked at me there, and I went for tests. I stayed at Desportivo for two years and played a match against Corinthians, I did well, and the following year they hired me” pointed out Arthur.

The Timãozinho striker also detailed his style of play, and admitted to having two idols in football. Coincidentally, both have stints with Corinthians and the Brazilian National Team.

“I really like Ronaldo Fenômeno, I think my characteristics are almost the same, I always look for videos of him. I really like Willian, a very fast player, fast dribbling, I like that a lot” finished Arthur.

