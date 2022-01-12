Under pressure, Daniel Ortega is sworn in in Nicaragua

posted on 01/11/2022 06:00



(credit: Maynor Valenzuela/AFP)

With his re-election contested by a large part of the international community, the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, yesterday assumed his fourth consecutive term alongside First Lady Rosario Murillo, his deputy. Hours before the couple were sworn in at a ceremony in Plaza de la Revolución, in the former center of Managua, new sanctions were applied by the United States and the European Union, which consider Ortega’s reappointment to the post illegitimate. At 76, the former Sandinista guerrilla has the support of China and Russia.

The new American and European attacks target, in addition to Ortega’s family, close friends, officials and some entities such as the Police and the Public Ministry, for corruption and violation of human rights. The list includes Camila Ortega Murillo and Laureano Ortega Murillo, sons of the presidential couple and who act as advisors. Camila is also the director of the television channel Canal 13.

Washington and Brussels consider that the November 7 elections, with the president’s main political opponents imprisoned or in exile, were not democratic. In a statement, the European Council said those sanctioned “are responsible for serious human rights violations, including the repression of civil society, support for fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections, and the undermining of democracy and the rule of law.”

“President Ortega will take over today (yesterday) for a new presidential term, but the predetermined elections he has forged do not give him a new democratic mandate. Only free and fair elections can do that,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Several Latin American countries, through the Organization of American States (OAS), also ignored the legitimacy of the elections and demanded the release of imprisoned opponents. In the November 7 poll, Ortega won nearly 75% of the vote, according to official figures.

The actions of the international community were described by the Sandinista ruler as aggression against his country. He also accused the United States and the EU of “interference and disrespect for sovereignty” and called, still in November, for the beginning of the process of withdrawing the country from the OAS.

Challenges

For analyst Manuel Orozco, a member of the Inter-American Dialogue, Ortega and Murillo inaugurated their mandate “not without challenges” due to international pressure, citizen discontent, a seriously deteriorated socioeconomic situation and strong dissension between their government base and the Sandinista elite. Ortega, according to Orozco, tries to balance these challenges by approaching Russia and China, but without making internal political changes, preserving the repressive apparatus and keeping political prisoners as a trading card.

In this context, the former guerrilla resumed diplomatic relations with China on December 9, after breaking the ties that the country had had for more than 30 years with Taiwan and recognizing the principle of “one China”. The re-establishment of relations with Beijing was accompanied by the donation of thousands of vaccines and three weeks later the Asian country opened its embassy in Managua.

He also strengthened his ties with Moscow, which provided him with extensive cooperation, from wheat, anti-covid vaccines, buses to renew public transport to a satellite station.

For the inauguration ceremony, delegates from Russia, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Venezuela, Honduras, Belize, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Angola, Turkey, Belarus, Turkey, Egypt, Malaysia and Yemen were confirmed. On the guest list were several foreign ministers, including those from Bolivia, Mexico, Palestine and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed Cao Jianming, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, as special envoy. The first head of state to land in Managua was the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel. Besides him, only Nicolás Maduro, from Venezuela, attended.