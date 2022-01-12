Understand the dangers of self-medication against the H3N3 flu | Take care | Online Diary

If you are part of the group of people who self-medicate, this article was made for you! Understand the risks and damage this can cause to your health. H3N3 influenza is an acute viral infection that affects the respiratory system and tends to spread easily, and with that the demand for drugs to treat the flu is increasing frequently.

Among these remedies, the most sought after is Oseltamivir, popularly known as Tamiflu, capable of acting against the influenza virus where they should only be used in very specific cases with medical advice according to experts.

Unlike common anti-flu drugs that are used to fight fever and malaise, Tamiflu is capable of acting against the flu virus in more serious cases such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or by patients in risk groups such as immunocompromised, pregnant, elderly, chronic diseases and children under 5 years of age who have flu-like illness, the drug is available through medical prescription in the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to infectious disease specialist Carlos Urbano, the unnecessary use of the drug can lead to viral resistance, in addition to accelerated shortages in health units and pharmacies. As a result, patients with a real need for the drug may be without it, and the case of the flu worsens. “If everyone who thinks they have the flu takes it, it will make the virus resistant and then the medicine won’t work. And it will go missing for those who need it. It is an antiviral drug, which can only be taken under medical supervision and cannot be prescribed for everyone”, he concluded.