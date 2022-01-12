Unforgettable! The famous case of the “Pregnant woman in Taubaté” turns 10 years old

posted on 01/11/2022 15:11



Only internet pioneers lived this live tour – (Credit: Disclosure)

One of the biggest memes in the history of the Brazilian internet, the Pregnant Woman of Taubaté could be considered a historical heritage. 10 years ago, the case marked one of the biggest gaffes on television in the country and started a rain of memes that has now added up to more than a decade.

Pregnant from Taubaté, the name given to Maria Verônica Aparecida, gained prominence for being allegedly pregnant with quadruplets. She and her husband, Kleber Eduardo Melo, appeared on social media showing the pregnancy. The couple had already chosen the names: Maria Klara, Maria Eduarda, Maria Fernanda and Maria Vitória.

Maria Veronica even appeared on several television shows, showing her complicated routine with her belly the size she was. At the time, many people even made donations to the future mother.

However, in the second half of 2011, a doctor who treated Maria Veronica shocked Brazil and said she was not pregnant.

The case took such a large proportion that it was the police who went to investigate the veracity of the pregnancy. When questioned, Maria Veronica and her husband said that the departure was scheduled for January 2012.

The hoax was revealed on January 20, 2012, Veronica’s lawyer said she wore a silicone belly and pads.

repercussion

With the repercussion of the case, Maria Verônica and Kleber moved house. The pedagogue sold the nursery school she owned due to the lack of students, a consequence of the negative reputation.

Check out the memes

10 years since the pregnant woman from Taubaté deceived Brazil. Soon we will have the first gossip feat crime of the late with this theme. But I’ll go ahead: I remember watching LIVE and I’ve been following this story since forever. — Bruna Haas Pacheco (@Bru_Haas) January 11, 2022

today is the tenth anniversary of the emergence of the pregnant woman in taubate https://t.co/O526pvPZ0w pic.twitter.com/aVm1uA6WcM — luscas (@luscas) January 11, 2022

imagine being the pregnant woman from taubaté.. having caused a media impact for 9 years.. edu guedes having cried with emotion on national television for you… being famous until today without having to lean on singing or acting.. gays calling you ” mommy” wherever you go.. but you have NEVER been pregnant pic.twitter.com/kiadrKGehn —tania riot (@falameuanjo) January 7, 2022

People, will the pregnant woman from Taubate enter Brazilian folklore? — sα?? (@samiraclose) January 11, 2022

Thinking here: would the 4 Marias da Grávida de Taubaté be the biggest girl band in Brazil if the fic were real? pic.twitter.com/KUKm3YyDPS — BCharts (@bchartsnet) January 11, 2022

Chris Flores not having won the Pulitzer Prize for journalism for having unraveled the farce of the pregnant woman in Taubaté was the same as Fernanda Montenegro not having won the Oscar for Central do Brasil — MatheusO (@MathOrdakowski) January 11, 2022

10 years ago, Pregnant de Taubaté made history on Brazilian TV ????????????.

The living legend that moved a country with the fic pic.twitter.com/lQp2A8l1YP — Cris Robert (@cristianrobert8) January 11, 2022

Sorry God, but this video of Edu Guedes crying with the fic of the pregnant woman in Taubaté is very good kkkkkkk????????????

pic.twitter.com/uFL9iu9D8t — Tami? (@lunesyue) January 11, 2022