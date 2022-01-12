Unimed Salto/Itu issues a statement about attendance, exams and certificates

Unimed’s PA in Itu has had an overload of calls (Photo: Reproduction)

In a statement sent to its members, Unimed Salto/Itu reported that, in recent days, it has registered a significant increase in patients in its two emergency services.

In the last two weeks the number of adult clinical consultations has doubled: the average has been 500 consultations per day – normally the daily average was 250 consultations. “That’s why, despite all efforts, the waiting time in emergency care has been 5 to 6 hours, much higher than normal,” says the chain.

In order to adjust the flows and provide more comfort to patients, the tests for the detection of Covid-19 and Influenza will be carried out electively, that is, outside the structure of the emergency care. After clinical care and evaluation, the patient may be referred to perform the exams, at the doctor’s discretion.

Following the current guideline adopted by the Ministry of Health, certificates for patients with respiratory symptoms are now issued for a period of seven days. There is no indication of attendance, exam collection or removal for asymptomatic contacts.

Frequently asked questions about exams

Unimed Salto/Itu also made a list of frequently asked questions about the exams. Check out: