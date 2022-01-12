Unimed Salto/Itu issues a statement about attendance, exams and certificates

In a statement sent to its members, Unimed Salto/Itu reported that, in recent days, it has registered a significant increase in patients in its two emergency services.
In the last two weeks the number of adult clinical consultations has doubled: the average has been 500 consultations per day – normally the daily average was 250 consultations. “That’s why, despite all efforts, the waiting time in emergency care has been 5 to 6 hours, much higher than normal,” says the chain.
In order to adjust the flows and provide more comfort to patients, the tests for the detection of Covid-19 and Influenza will be carried out electively, that is, outside the structure of the emergency care. After clinical care and evaluation, the patient may be referred to perform the exams, at the doctor’s discretion.
Following the current guideline adopted by the Ministry of Health, certificates for patients with respiratory symptoms are now issued for a period of seven days. There is no indication of attendance, exam collection or removal for asymptomatic contacts.
Frequently asked questions about exams
Unimed Salto/Itu also made a list of frequently asked questions about the exams. Check out:
- How is the exam scheduled? After the patient is seen at the emergency room, and if there is a request for exams, he just needs to wait for the Unimed team to contact him for scheduling. If in doubt, call: (11) 4602 9491 or (11) 4602-9492
- When will the Unimed team contact you to schedule the exam? Within 48 business hours.
- What is the exam result deadline? The result deadline will be informed in a protocol that the patient will receive at the time of collection of the exam. We ask for everyone’s understanding in the face of the current scenario, which has overloaded health structures across the region, and we reinforce our commitment to continue providing the best possible service.