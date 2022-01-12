Universo Spanta Festival is canceled after new wave of Covid in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The organization of the Universo Spanta festival, which would have more than 150 attractions in presentations throughout the month of January, released a statement this Tuesday (11) canceling the event because of the increase in the number of Covid cases in Rio.

“We are children of joy, of meetings, of lightness, of summer and of carnival. This prolonged winter, of forced absence, made us dream of something the size of our homesickness. And, in a great collective effort, we succeeded. Everything is ready. Absolutely everything ready for us to experience, together, a festival of possibilities, plurality and unforgettable memories. Three stages, more than 150 attractions, thousands of artists involved and a passionate team distributed in a space of 60 thousand square meters thought to the millimeter to receive the biggest stars of our Universe: you”, reads the beginning of the statement.

“It’s been an extremely difficult decision, both emotionally and operationally. We think, rethink, try to postpone the inevitable, but the moment doesn’t allow us to celebrate #OVerãoDeNossasVidas with the power we would like and then everything loses meaning. We want lots of smiles, hugs, kisses and the color that we all need and deserve to have. We understand that the vaccine protects us and that the gravity of the moment is not the same as before, but we want ALL of you there, without exception and without fear of tomorrow. our work with strong doses of hope, love and dedication so that in 2023 we can, together, drink a lot of happiness”, says the document.

Attractions are confirmed for next year

The attractions of the event, which featured names such as Ivete Sangalo, Marina Sena, Duda Beat and Zeca Pagodinho, are confirmed for 2023, according to the event’s organizers.

They also released guidelines for those who want to attend the party next year and for those who want their ticket money back. Check out:

purchased tickets are valid for January 2023;

the dream line-up is confirmed for 2023;

those who opt for a refund may apply directly to Ingresse.

Alok would be one of the attractions of Spanta — Photo: Matheus Croce

Last weekend’s shows had already been cancelled.

The new wave of the disease brought by the ômicron variant in the city had already motivated the cancellation of the presentations last weekend, which would have shows by Duda Beat, Marina Sena, Ferrugem, Zeca Pagodinho, Ivete Sangalo, Maiara and Marisa, Ney Matogrosso and Paulinho of Viola.

In addition to these, the festival would feature performances by Planet Hemp, including Alok, Gal Costa, Baianasystem, Jorge & Mateus, Claudia Leitte, IZA, Ferrugem, Dilsinho, Gilsons, Gloria Groove, Mano Brown, Djonga, Matuê, Céu, L7nnon , Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Luedji Luna, Lulu Santos, Roupa Nova, Paralamas do Sucesso, Alcione, Pedro Sampaio and Ney Matogrosso.

Universo Spanta was intended to be the main post-Covid Brazilian music festival, opening the summer of 2022. It would even have a tribute to health professionals on January 6, launch night, with free admission for them.