Uptodown reveals the most popular mobile games in 2021

Uptodown, an independent app store, released this Tuesday (11) its annual report on the most downloaded games on the platform during 2021, a list that provides an overview of the preference of mobile users around the world. The ranking is based on information collected by the company between January 1 and December 1, 2021, a period in which the international store recorded a total of 2.5 billion downloads, 25% of which were games installed on mobile phones.





According to the platform, the most popular genre in the last year was Battle Royale which leads the ranking occupying a total of seven positions including titles such as PUBG, Free Fire and Fortnite, which generally hold the most positions due to the various versions of each title, especially the first two. Although first-person shooters are the preference of Uptodown users, classics such as Subway Surfers, Gacha Life and Brawl Stars also appear on the list, but in the last positions considering the amount of installations compared to the others.

As the ranking shows, PUBG was the most downloaded, with a total of 150 million installations through the independent store considering all its versions, a number that should be much higher if we consider the users who chose to download the game directly from the Play Store over instead of using the Uptodown platform. In second place is Free Fire, a title that is quite popular in Brazil and also carries a legion of fans around the world, a success recorded in the last annual report that reveals 43.6 million installations, a number that is below PUBG, but which beats Fortnite with just over 16 million.





Although Battle Royale leads, casual games also have some influence on the list, but less significantly compared to their ‘competitors’ in another category. Just for comparison, Gacha Life was the most downloaded with 14 million downloads in the last twelve months, a result that even loses to Fortnite. The analysis also considers the most downloaded games on each continent, with Fortnite ranking first in Europe, while PUBG Mobile Lite leads in North America, Asia and Africa. In South America the most popular game was Free Fire. Ranking: PUBG Mobile Lite PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile (KOREA) Free Fire Battlegrounds Free Fire Max Fortnite Gacha Life Brawl Stars Subway Surfers Beta PUBG Mobile Lite

