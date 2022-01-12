URGENT: Camaquã breaks record for active cases of Covid-19

This Tuesday, January 11, Camaquã confirmed 119 more cases of Covid-19. With the new confirmed cases, the city broke the record of active cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. The new patients are between 2 and 80 years old.

Now, Camaquã has 416 patients with active disease. The previous record had been set in March 2021, when the city had 325 patients with active disease.

> Receive Clic news via WhatsApp <

With the new cases, the city reached 8,531 confirmed cases, with 7,957 patients having already recovered from Covid-19.

There are 418 patients with flu symptoms being monitored by the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department.

So far, there have been 158 deaths related to the disease.

Even with the large number of cases recorded in recent days, there were no new admissions to Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida (HNSA). In the previous peak, Camaquã had all ICU beds and clinical beds occupied.

> Subscribe to the Click YouTube channel <

Currently, the city has only two patients hospitalized in HNSA Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and one patient in clinical beds, a direct reflection of the vaccination against Covid-19.

New vaccination schedule

Camaquã Municipal Prefecture released new actions to combat Covid-19. Starting this week, the Secretariat will have a new schedule of vaccination and testing against Covid-19 that will work in various parts of the city.

Calls at the Viégas Immunization Center follow the normal hours for vaccination against Covid-19, from Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 12:00 and from 12:30 to 16:30.

> Download the ClicRádio app now <

The flu vaccine will also be made available for those who have not yet had it.

Starting this Monday, January 10, the schedule for vaccination and testing for Covid-19 will cover the health units in the municipality, with one day for each unit.

It will be available for any dose that the population needs, in addition to the flu vaccine.

Remembering that people who are showing any respiratory symptoms first need to exclude the possibility of Covid-19 or flu to receive the vaccine.

> Read the new issue of Prime Magazine <

The time for vaccination at the posts will be from 9 am to 1 pm, according to the schedule below:

– 1/11 – Tuesday – Carvalho Bastos

– 1/12 – Wednesday – Post 3 Neighborhoods

– 1/13 – Thursday – São Carlos (Molon Post)

– 1/14 – Friday – Dona Teresa

– 1/17 – Monday – Telmo Marder Post (Downtown)

– 1/18 – Tuesday – Center

– 1/20 – Thursday – Santa Marta

– 21/1 – Friday – Getúlio Vargas

– 1/24 – Monday – Cohab

> Click here and vote for the 2022 Prime Award <

Intensified Combat

Since last Friday (7), another point for testing Covid-19 has been operating in Camaquã. The operation will take place in another room of the Urban Social Center. Opening hours will be from 8 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 4:30 pm.

According to the Municipal Health Department, there is no need for a medical request to carry out the tests.

All people with flu symptoms are tested from the 1st day of infection and the result will be given in 15 minutes.

For people who have had contact with positive contaminated, tests only occur from the 5th day of contact.

> Follow the updated police duty <

altered vaccination

Camaquã City Hall released new changes to the opening hours at the Viégas Immunization Center.

Since last week, there are no extended hours and no vaccinations on Saturdays.

The reason for the change is the low demand for service at these times.

The opening hours at the Viégas Immunization Center are only from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 12 pm and from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

> Clic Camaquã launches the Elas por Elas trophy <

The service continues to be carried out following the vaccination schedule (first, second and booster dose).

The booster dose continues to be applied to those who had the second dose at least four months after the vaccination schedule.

The citizen who seeks the second dose of CoronaVac/Butantan will only receive four weeks after the first dose.

AstraZeneca/Fiocrus and Pfizer are applied eight weeks after receiving the first dose. The booster dose is given four months after the date of application of the second dose.

> Clic Camaquã promotes Miss Praia 2022 <

vaccine for children

The vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old against Covid-19 starts simultaneously on the 19th in all municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul.

In a meeting held this Monday (10), the Bipartite Interagency Commission (CIB) defined that the vaccination schedule will follow what has been done since the beginning of immunization, with 96,427 boys and girls with some comorbidity, such as hypertension, diabetes or asthma, or immunosuppressed, being the first vaccinated.

The 862,747 children without comorbidities will be the next vaccinated group.

By the agreed schedule, their immunization can also start this month, with the first dose being applied to those who are 11 years old.

Indigenous children – 3,911 – and quilombolas – 1,188 – will be vaccinated according to future guidance from the Ministry of Health, with doses intended for this public.

> Click here to learn more <