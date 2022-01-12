US consumer inflation rises 7% in December year on year, highest since 1982

The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.5% in December, the Labor Department said on Wednesday (12). In the annual comparison, the index had a variation of 7%, the biggest advance since 1982.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 0.4% for the index at the margin and 7% year-on-year.

The so-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.6% on a monthly basis and 5.5% on an annual basis, slightly above expectations. Economists estimated an increase of 0.5% compared to November and 5.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

The indicator is important to define the Federal Reserve’s next steps on the reduction of the bond purchase program and interest rate adjustment.

Housing spending leads to US inflation

In 2021, the highest housing costs – such as water, energy and condominium – were highlighted, representing about a third of the total index. Spending on this sector increased 0.4% in December, adding up to 4.1% in the year.

Despite spending on energy having dropped 0.4% in the last month, the increase accumulated over the twelve months was 29.3%. The price of gasoline in the country increased 49.6% in 2021, and that of diesel, 41%.

In addition, the rise in vehicle prices, driven largely by the semiconductor chip crisis, also draws attention. The value of used cars increased 3.5% in December alone, totaling 37.3% in the year. The price of new vehicles rose 1% in December and 11.8% on the year.

In the year, the price of food increased 6.3% and spending on services, 3.7%

