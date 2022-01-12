US fire that killed 12 family members started after 5-year-old boy set fire to Christmas tree, police say | World

The fire that hit a semi-detached house in Philadelphia, in the United States, last Wednesday, leaving 12 dead, including eight children, was caused by by a 5-year-old boy who lit a Christmas tree with a lighter, city officials said on Tuesday (11).
As the New York Times reports, the fire started before dawn, quickly spreading to the second floor of the house. The 5-year-old, one of only two people who survived in the residence, told police he was playing with the lighter. Investigators determined that he was the only person in the part of the apartment where the fire started, Adam K. Thiel, Philadelphia fire commissioner, told a news conference.
“We believe in the words of this 5-year-old, this traumatized 5-year-old, to help us understand how the lighter and the tree came together with tragic consequences,” said Commissioner Thiel. “We refute any other theories.”
There were 14 occupants in the apartment at the time of the tragedy – not 18, as authorities had originally reported – and all but the 5-year-old were in third-floor bedrooms. Twelve people who were in the residence, including three sisters and nine of their sons and daughters, died. Two people, including the 5-year-old and a man who jumped out of a third-floor window, were hospitalized with injuries.
Fire leaves dead at home in US
Smoke detectors did not work, according to the state fire department.
There were four smoke detectors in the building, which belongs to the city’s housing authority.
Crowds watch firefighters work at the scene of a fire that left 13 dead at a semi-detached house in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood on January 5, 2022.
Firefighters arrived at around 6:40 am (local time, 8:40 am in Brasília) and took about 50 minutes to get the fire under control, which reached the second of the three floors of the house.