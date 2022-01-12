US records record Covid-19 hospitalizations – News

The United States on Tuesday surpassed its record for people hospitalized with Covid-19, with nearly 146,000 hospitalized patients, according to data from the country’s Department of Health.

Of these, nearly 24,000 are in intensive care units.

The previous record was over 142,000 and was broken on January 14, 2021, almost a year ago.

The United States is currently facing a staggering outbreak of Covid-19 linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The country has recorded a record number of infections since the end of December.

“There is 17 times more risk of being hospitalized and 20 times more likely to die if you are not vaccinated,” immunologist Antony Fauci, White House special adviser on the health crisis, repeated Tuesday during an appearance in the Senate.

In New York, at the end of December, the number of hospitalizations was just over 58 for every 100,000 people among the unvaccinated, compared with just under 5 among patients with a full vaccination schedule.

On average, 18,500 people with Covid-19 are admitted to a hospital every day, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).

However, some may be in the hospital for other reasons and test positive for the coronavirus when undergoing a detection test.