US urges Moscow to withdraw “quickly” from Kazakhstan

The United States on Tuesday urged Russia to “quickly” withdraw its forces sent to Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym Jomart Tokayev after violent unrest.

Washington celebrated the return to calm in the Central Asian country, rocked last week by protests and unrest not seen since independence in 1991, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

He also welcomed “President Tokayev’s announcement that the CSTO peacekeepers have completed their mission”, in reference to the nearly 2,000 troops, mainly Russians, of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) sent at the request of the president. Kazakh.

“As long as CSTO forces do not withdraw, we will continue to ask them to respect human rights and respect their commitment to quickly withdraw from Kazakhstan, as demanded by the Kazakh government,” added the US diplomacy spokesman during a press conference. .

Tokayev stated that the withdrawal of the CSTO contingent would begin in two days, that it would be “progressive” and that it would take no more than 10 days. But Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that the exit would be made when the situation was “fully stabilized” and “by decision” of the Kazakh authorities.





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken angered Moscow last week by declaring that “once Russians enter your house, it is sometimes very difficult to get them out”. Tokayev, backed by Russia, called the disturbances an attempted coup that left dozens dead, hundreds injured and around 10,000 people trapped.