USSR sea monster: meet the vehicle designed to kill, but which has become a ‘savior’; Watch VIDEO | World

A Soviet-made vehicle recently made headlines when a blogger photographed it stranded on the coast of the Caspian Sea.

The war machine designed to traverse the waters and annihilate enemy forces was discarded for good when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

It so happens that there is another specimen of this almost extinct breed in another city, Nizhny Novgorod, on the banks of the Volga River.

This vehicle known as ecranoplane (class of heavy aircraft with peculiar characteristics) is almost identical to the Caspian Sea monster, also known as “Lun”.

Thus its twin brother of Derbent, the winged boat of Nizhny Novgorod was designed to annihilate hostile forces by rapidly flying over a body of water, due to the pressure created by the gigantic wings under its body.

However, unlike the “Lun”, this model went from being a war machine to an emergency rescue vehicle and was given the name “Spasatel” (rescuer).

“Initially, it was the same model, but they didn’t have time to complete it and decided to convert it into a civilian boat,” explains Tatiana Alekséieva, an engineer who participated in the construction of both vehicles in the 1980s.

“That’s how the ship became a big hospital. It had 150 beds and, if necessary, could transport 500 people at a time.”

Compared to the “Lun”, the “Spasatel” may seem less intimidating as it lacks anti-ship cruise missiles, which were retired after the boat was converted for civilian purposes.

However, the two are comparable in size. The “Spasatel” is 93 meters long and has a wingspan of 44 meters.

She was able to reach a cruising speed of 550 km/h – unmatched by any other heavy ship at the time.

But also being abandoned at the time of the dissolution of the Soviet Union.