Vasco turns in the end over Ska Brasil and advances in first in group 24 of Copa São Paulo de Juniores

It’s the turnaround team at the base. Vasco beat Ska Brasil 2-1, on Tuesday afternoon/evening, in Santana do Parnaíba. Cruz-Maltino came out behind, but recovered in the game valid for the last round of the group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Juniores. In the first round of the knockout stage, the team from São Januário – which won first place in group 24, will face Joinville. Ska also qualified, and will face Audax.

Vasco went to the field with a mixed team. As the team was already classified, coach Igor Guerra preserved holders such as forwards Vinícius and Figueiredo. And it was Ska who started pushing. In the first minutes, a goal from the São Paulo team was annulled for offside.

In the 36th minute, the home team opened the scoring with Gabryel, who received a throw, turned over the mark and touched the goalkeeper’s exit. Cruz-Maltino has already returned from the break with three changes, but only reached the equalizer in the 24th minute: Julião crossed and Marlon Gomes sent it with a header.

The turnaround was only consummated at the end. Figueiredo, in the 45th minute, took advantage of

Vinícius’ wrong control and finished with a strong kick.