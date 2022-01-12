Vecina: Barra Torres ‘works’ for medical degree, not military training – 01/11/2022

Sanitary doctor and co-founder of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) Gonzalo Vecina praised the position of the agency’s CEO, Antonio Barra Torres, in the response given to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who insinuated the agency’s interest in authorizing the vaccine against covid-19 for children.

On Saturday (8), Barra Torres released a note rebutting Bolsonaro’s allegations and demanding an investigation if there are signs of corruption at Anvisa. Yesterday, Bolsonaro called the letter “aggressive” and denied accusing the agency of irregularities. For Vecina, friction between the regulatory body and the federal government is normal; however, it is “abnormal” the way the President of the Republic tries to resolve them.

“I liked the position of Barra Torres. Now, there is also a subtext: the military in the Bolsonaro government”, said the doctor. “The military are professionals who decided to embark on a profession that has its fundamental responsibilities there, however, were they prepared to work in politics?”, he asked.

“It’s time for us to rethink what the military is for [no governo Bolsonaro]. Barra Torres is probably working because of his medical degree, but not because of his military degree,” said Vecina.

For the doctor, the response of the director-president of Anvisa has a “something like his military piece” — which is not good for the Brazilian Republic.

“We have to discuss the presence of the military, even those that work. It’s time for us to think about the presence of the military in Brazilian civilian life.”