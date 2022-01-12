Video: Russian jet made ‘secret’ landing in Belém at dawn | Pará News | Online Diary

Again, a Russian trijet passed through Belém, this time “in secret”, at dawn on Tuesday. The plane in question, a Tupolev Tu-154M, passed Brazil for the last time in 2020, and returned this time in a discreet manner, except for the noise of its three Soloviev D-30KU-154 engines, similar to the one used by the MiG interceptor fighter. -31, one of the fastest in the world.

The jet that passed through the capital of Pará was manufactured in Russia and serves the FSB –Federal’naya Sluzhba Bezopasnosti – or Russia’s federal security service. The FSB is nothing less than the successor to the anthological KGB.

The KGB was the Soviet intelligence agency, carrying out actions similar to what the American FBI and CIA do, or the Brazilian agencies ABIN and the Federal Police. With the end of the Soviet Union, it was dismembered and became the FSB (equivalent to the FBI with domestic operations) and the SVR (similar to the CIA with international operations).

The route that the aircraft took is now compatible with that of the last visit: a technical stopover in Brazil to go to Venezuela and then Cuba.

There is no information on what the Soviet jet took, but the stop in Belém was short, only 1 hour and 30 minutes. application data FlightRadar24 show that the plane appeared in Tunisia on its way to South America, and then reappeared only after taking off from Caracas, heading for Cuba.

The video below, by spotter César Cardoso, shows the plane landing at Belém International Airport and the fantastic sound of its engines, which undoubtedly woke some people from Pará this morning.

SEE THE VIDEO: