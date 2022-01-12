Video shows mining dike overflowing in Nova Lima (MG) – News

A safety circuit video taken by the R7 shows the moment when a dike of the Vallourec mining company overflowed at the Pau Branco Mine, in the city of Nova Lima, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

The case happened last Saturday (8). Despite the similarity, there was no dam failure at the site, according to information from the authorities.

According to the mining company, the excess rain caused the sliding of solid materials piled on the structure. Due to the large volume, there was an overflow.

The problem made the Government of Minas Gerais fine Vallourec BRL 288 million for environmental damage. The state claims that it was possible to observe “landscape degradation and habitat fragmentation, pollution of water bodies, with the increase of suspended solids, in addition to the potential mortality of fish and suppression and degradation of aquatic and riparian habitats”.

The mud reached the BR-040, which was banned for two days. One person was injured being dragged by the water after getting out of the vehicle.

The notification released this Tuesday (11) also determines the immediate suspension of activities related to Pilha Cachoeirinha and Dique Lisa until the mining company presents documents that prove the stability of the structures. The works were already suspended by determination of the ANM (National Mining Agency).

Through a note, the company informed “that it is working with the competent bodies and authorities to minimize the inconveniences that have occurred and to restore the normality of the situation”.

Videos show mud spread along the BR-040: