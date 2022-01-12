Viih Tube explains exaggerated artificial tanning that went viral on the web, and shows a photo of the real result

Ross Geller, is that you?! kkkkkk Viih Tube caused an uproar on social media this Tuesday (11), after showing the result of an artificial tanning he did. Hours later, the influencer answered some questions sent by her followers, and ended up receiving questions on the subject.

In one of the interactions, a fan had fun joking that the youtuber would have exaggerated in the tanning. “Woman, get toast in that bronze“, said the person. “I think it was the effect I put on. not so strong“, countered the ex-BBB, suggesting that the Instagram filter would have given a little help to make the impression that it crossed the line in tone.

and the viih tube tan? pic.twitter.com/6bFACidtTQ — Paiva 🦚 (@paiva) January 11, 2022

At another point, one person praised: “I loved the bronze. I want to do“. The influencer then spoke again about the filter: “You are talking a lot about bronze. I think I put an effect that I’m going to put now for you to see the difference. So it looks like he’s a lot stronger, but now he’s not like that picture I posted in the mirror, you know? But I love an artificial bronze. I think it looks beautiful“.

During the questions, Viih also talked about his experience at BBB21. “How is pre-confinement? Do you have no cell phone?“, wanted to know the follower. “It’s desperate, you don’t have a cell phone, I stayed 10 days or even more. And it’s very tense, very strange“, she said.

“I think your mind sabotages you and you stay in a hotel room, going crazy. You have no idea about anything, not even if you are going to enter 100% even in pre-confinement, they take care of absolutely every detail you can imagine, it’s surreal“, completed the redhead.