Vini Jr reaches the 8th ‘El Clásico’ on the heels of Neymar, Ronaldo ‘Phenomenon’ and other stars

Brazilian striker is one of Carlo Ancelotti’s bets to win El Clásico and reach the final of the Supercopa de España this Wednesday, in Saudi Arabia

Vinicius Jr. is very young, but he already has plenty of experience when it comes to barcelona x Real Madrid, ‘El Clásico’ which will take place again this Wednesday (12), at 4 pm (Brasília), with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+.

The match, valid for the semi-final of the Spanish Supercup, can further consecrate the Brazilian striker, who is already experiencing a magical season at the Santiago Bernabéu and has the chance to improve his numbers – which are already great – in the derby.

In seven duels with Barcelona so far, Vini Jr has four wins, one draw and two defeats by Real, an 81% utilization that none of the great Brazilian strikers who defended the two clubs could.

The best right after Vini is Neymar, who added 70.8% points in eight games against Real in his Barcelona days. In fact, it is in Neymar himself that the current merengue star is inspired to make even more history.

If Real emerge victorious this Wednesday, Vini Jr. will get his fifth victory in ‘El Clásico’, something Neymar and Ronaldo don’t have. Both stopped in four triumphs, with the aggravating factor that the “Phenomenon” played for both sides, as he defended both shirts.

In recent history, between midfielders and forwards, only Rivaldo and Giovanni, with five victories each, won more than the former Flamenguista. Not counting, of course, Daniel Alves, right-back who has won 14 times, most of them with Pep Guardiola’s historic Barça.

Another stat that Vini Jr. has a chance to climb is in goals. So far, he has only scored once against his biggest rival. He’s already above Robinho and Kaká, who missed out on the derby, but you can dream of more.

If he scores twice, Vinicius will reach the same number as Neymar and Romario, who were so prominent in the Barça shirt. Above are Rivaldo and Giovanni, tied for five, plus Ronaldo and Evaristo de Macedo, both with six.

See below numbers of some Brazilian stars of the classic:

Evaristo (1957/62 at Barça, 1962/65 at Real)

10 classics (3 wins, 1 draw, 6 losses) – 33.3% success – 6 goals

Romario (1993/95 at Barca)

5 classics (2 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses) – 46.6% success – 3 goals

Romario in action for Barcelona in 1994 Paul Marriott/Getty Images

Ronaldo (1996/97 at Barça, 2002/07 at Real)

10 classics (4 wins, 3 draws, 3 losses) – 50% success – 6 goals

Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid over Sevilla in 2004 Getty Images

Giovanni (1996/99 at Barca)

9 classics (5 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses) – 63% success – 5 goals

Rivaldo (1997/02 at Barca)

12 classics (5 wins, 4 draws, 3 losses) – 52.7% success – 5 goals

Rivaldo celebrates after scoring for Barcelona over Lazio in 2000 Getty Images

Robinho (2005/08 at Real)

6 classics (3 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss) – 61.1% success – 0 goals

Robinho during his presentation as a Real Madrid player in 2005 Getty Images

Kaka (2009/13 at Real)

7 classics (1 win, 3 draws, 3 losses) – 28.6% success – 0 goal

Kaka celebrates goal for Real Madrid against Valencia Getty Images

Neymar (2013/17 at Barca)

8 classics (4 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses) – 70.8% success – 3 goals

Neymar for Barcelona, ​​against Real, in 2015 getty

Vini Jr (since 2019 at Real)

7 classics (4 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses) – 81% success – 1 goal