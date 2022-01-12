Votuporanga breaks record and records more than 600 cases of Covid and one death

This was the highest number of cases recorded in a single epidemiological bulletin since the beginning of the pandemic.

The information is from the municipal epidemiological bulletin.

From the newsroom

Votuporanga surpassed this Monday (10) all records of Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In a single epidemiological bulletin (which takes into account the weekend), 692 positive cases of the disease were confirmed, a number higher than that recorded in the entire second half of last year.

This number, however, could be even higher. This is because the reference laboratory in São José do Rio Preto had technical problems and was unable to present the results of further tests that are still “dammed”. According to the epidemiological bulletin, more than 2,687 people from Votuporangu are suspected of having the coronavirus and are awaiting test results.

Despite the large number of infected, the disease has been milder compared to other periods of the pandemic, thanks to the advance of vaccination. Of the 1,468 active cases in the city, only two required hospitalization, but they are in a serious condition in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

A new death, however, was confirmed in the municipality. This is a 60-year-old woman with comorbidities.