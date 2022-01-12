VW Nivus has a standard multimedia center again, but it gets expensive again

At the end of last year, the Volkswagen Nivus suffered an important loss: it lost the standard multimedia center in the Comfortline entry version. A plug was placed in place of the screen, but Volkswagen had not removed the rear camera. Now in 2022, the entry-level version of the SUV coupe will once again have the central Composition Touch as standard.

But that didn’t come for free: Volkswagen again raised the price of the Nivus. It is the second increase in 2022. Now, the Polo SUV starts at R$115,890, an increase of R$2,040 compared to what was charged before. It is worth remembering that the central was sold for an extra R$ 1,830. That is, the readjustment was greater than the value of the option.

The top-of-the-line Highline version cost R$2,320 and now costs R$131,990. It is worth remembering that not so long ago, the Nivus gained autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, start-stop and digital instrument panel as standard in all versions. The Highline even has new touch-sensitive air conditioning.

Volkswagen Nivus Comfortline [Auto+ / João Brigato]
In the case of the Nivus Comfortline, the 10.1-inch VW Play multimedia center follows as an option for R$ 5,020. This is the only extra item in the entry-level SUV. Volkswagen also charges for colors. Black Ninja is the only free one. The solid shade White Cristal costs R$ 490. The metallic Sunset Red, Biscay Blue and Platinum Gray cost R$ 1,585.

The Highline version has a Bicolor package, popularly known as Pack Hero, for R$ 1,930. Colors cost exactly the same as what is charged at Comfortline. Another coincidence between the versions is the presence of the 1.0 TSI engine with 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm of torque connected to the six-speed automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Nivus Comfortline [Auto+ / João Brigato]
