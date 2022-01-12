“We will live with inflation above the target and high interest rates”, says André Braz, economist at FGV

Extreme weather phenomena, such as drought in the South and excessive rainfall in the Southeast, and their impacts on food prices could be another risk factor for inflation this year, warns the coordinator of price indices at the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Ibre-FGV), André Braz.

For 2022, the economist projects an inflation of 5%, without considering the risk of an additional increase in food due to the effects of the climate. If the projection is confirmed, inflation in 2022 will be half that of last year, 10.06%, the highest annual result in Brazil since 2015. Below are excerpts from the interview.

like mr. evaluate the result of inflation for 2021?

It was an expected result because of the pressures very concentrated in energy and fuels. Practically half of last year’s inflation was influenced by these two prices, which contaminate other sectors, such as industry and services, for example. This scattering materialized. We have seen a big recovery in services and durable goods inflation.

The share of prices that rose from November to December increased by more than ten percentage points, from 63.13% to 74.8%. Is it out of control?

This is proof of scattering, but it’s not out of control, because the 12-month rate even dropped in relation to November.

Isn’t this greater diffusion a risk?

It will be a risk if it persists at this level. But I think it reached this new level because December is always a month of stronger demand. The diffusion will not stop there. That’s because the inflation we project for January corresponds to half of December’s inflation. For January I expect an increase of 0.35%. It’s a back-to-school month of heavy expenses for families and weakening demand. I think the January pressure will come around food. The strange rains that have been happening in the Southeast and the drought in the South.

What is the inflation outlook for this year?

Agriculture, which was not in the account as a source of such strong inflationary pressure for 2022, is now starting to enter the radar. This extreme heat in the South could affect longer-cycle crops that could decrease agriculture’s contribution to containing 2022 inflation. As this phenomenon persists, the balance could be higher prices for some staple foods, and this could generate a bigger problem to contain the advance of inflation this year.

What is your inflation forecast for 2022?

We expect inflation to be half that of last year, not to mention greater pressure from food because of the weather. This 5% inflation is very far from the 3.5% target forecast for this year.

When will Brazilians feel some relief from inflation?

Inflation rose 10% last year and is expected to rise another 5% this year. It’s an increase on top of another, there’s no relief. It is an accumulated inflation of 15% in two years. Relief even people will only feel when they find a job and income starts to grow faster than inflation. This will not happen because the very instrument to contain the advance of inflation is the increase in interest rates, which does not favor the investment necessary to generate employment. We are going to live a period of persistent inflation, above the target, with high interest rates, which will continue to cause discomfort to families.

Last year, the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which is inflation for low-income families, rose 10.16%, slightly above the IPCA (Consumer Price Index) of 10.06%. This year, does the scenario complicate for low-income people with the risk of food being affected by the climate?

The inflation that low-income people see is food inflation. The richest spend their money on services. For the majority of the population, what counts is food inflation.

