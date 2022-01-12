Well protected! New Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a line of exclusive protective covers

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G was made official by Samsung earlier this month, during CES 2022, and its launch in Brazil took place this Tuesday (11). The smartphone lands with the Exynos 2100 chipset, 6GB of RAM and four cameras in total. In addition, the South Korean manufacturer has brought a number of exclusive protective covers for the new model of the S21 line. The selection of cases has several options of colors, styles and functions, as is the case of the model whose back comes with a silicone strap, allowing the user to hold the smartphone more comfortably. Check out more details about the Galaxy S21 FE’s line of protective covers:

clear view

Clear View cases have a transparent space on their side to show data such as time and notifications, in addition to allowing touch response for basic functions, such as answering calls and controlling music. They are produced with lightweight and sustainable material and have antimicrobial protection. The Clear View cases for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G are available in the same colors as the smartphones – black, white, green and violet – for a suggested price of R$ 359.00.

Silicone with thin strap

This case has a silicone strap on the back to ensure convenience and a safer and more comfortable wearing experience. Available in translucent shades of the same colors as the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, it is comprised of a stiffer polycarbonate material on the back and flexible plastic edges. The model is available for the suggested price of R$ 249.00.

Clear Standing

The Clear Standing Cover brings protection to all edges of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G thanks to its curvature, which ensures a secure grip and prevents slipping. Its transparent color also highlights the phone’s original color and the back of the accessory is equipped with a support to keep the device at more comfortable angles, facilitating content consumption. It is available for a suggested price of R$ 249.00.

Silicone and Clear

The traditional silicone cover guarantees a comfortable grip and protection for the device. It also has a point to insert handles and is available in black, white, green, violet and coral for a suggested price of R$249.00. The Clear cover brings transparency and quality to protect and highlight the original color of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Light and thin, it is produced with differentiated materials for greater protection and flexibility, edges made of flexible plastic and the back with more rigid polycarbonate. The Clear cover is available for a suggested price of R$ 169.00.

Galaxy S21 FE specs

6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with hole notch and 120 Hz rate

Exynos 2100 Platform

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 12 MP sensor (f/1.8 OIS) Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor (3x optical zoom)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, DeX, stereo sound and under-display fingerprint scanner

4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Android 12 with One UI 4.0

Dimensions: 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 177g

