what are they and how to use them

WhatsApp has launched a new search feature for its Business app users. The feature allows users to search for local businesses and restaurants right from the app itself. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Business Directory feature and how to use it.

WhatsApp Business, for those new to the messaging platform, is an alternative app aimed at users who run their business from the platform. Offers features like listing your catalog and greeting messages.

The new Business Directory feature was discovered a few weeks ago when some users got the feature on their phones in São Paulo, Brazil. While not much was known about the global availability of the feature at the time, we now know that it is rolling out to all WhatsApp Business users on Android and iOS.

WABetaInfo has leaked a screenshot showing the new search filters that come with the feature recently.

To use the feature, all WhatsApp Business users need to do is simply click on the search button in their app at the top of the main screen. Among the results, users will see new filters for nearby businesses like restaurants, grocery stores, and more, in addition to older sub-categories like photos, videos, and documents, as seen in the screenshot above.

Whether the WhatsApp Business Search feature will make its way to the default WhatsApp app remains to be seen, although that seems unlikely at least for the moment. The feature is most likely to be used on the Business platform, where users may want to know more about local entities such as competing companies in their area.