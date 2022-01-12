What is QD-OLED: discover the technology of the smart TVs of the future | TVs

Next, you will better understand how QD-OLED works, what are the advantages of the technology and the differences of this type of display compared to more consolidated technologies, such as the LED and OLED screens available today.

Meet the Sony Bravia XR A95K, the first 4K TV with QD-OLED technology

Nova Bravia debuts the QD-OLED on the market

QD-OLED is a technology introduced by Samsung that mixes the so-called QLED with OLED. The manufacturer’s objective is to create a new type of display for televisions and monitors that combines the advantages of both technologies: from OLED comes infinite contrast and dark tones of high precision and quality, while QLED takes advantage of the ability to generate colors and brighter than possible on OLED.

At first, these are Samsung’s promises. In publicity material, the brand speaks of a broader color spectrum, covering 99.8% of the DCI-P3 color standard. It’s a record that backs up the promise, but OLED screens – without the quantum dots – that achieve something in that same range already exist on the market.

QLED screens are of the LCD/LED type, but they use so-called quantum dots to guarantee images with high brightness and great color quality. OLED, on the other hand, completely eliminates the need for an LED panel illuminating the display, since in this type of technology each pixel alone controls its luminosity.

Quantum dots are crystals that emit light responsible for generating more vivid colors on LED screens and now also on OLED

This difference in approach between the two technologies ends up representing advantages and limitations in each of them. A QLED screen will achieve the highest brightness and should not distort color even at maximum brightness. On the other hand, the QLED display may not have the best contrast ratios – the measure of the difference between light and dark tones on the screen – and will also have darker tones and blacks that look more washed out, distorting to gray.

On the other hand, OLED has the so-called infinite contrast, as each pixel on the screen can be turned off to emit high-precision dark tones. Overall, the perception is that the image quality of OLED is superior because of these two characteristics. Still, the technology has limits on televisions and monitors: the maximum brightness level is lower, and at high brightness, colors tend to be distorted.

This is all without considering durability issues: OLED panels are subject to more intense wear, such as loss of brightness and color quality, in addition to the risks of burn-in, but we’ll talk about that later.

What is a quantum dot and differences for OLED

OLED have pixels that generate their own lighting. LED depends on a series of hidden layers that distribute light across the screen in a process that can generate imbalances related to low contrast and less intense dark tones (Photo: Disclosure/LG)

Quantum dots (or “quantum dots” in English) are small particles with dimensions ranging from 2 to 10 nanometers of semiconductor material that, when illuminated by a specific frequency of light, end up emitting some kind of colored light. Larger points, 10 nm, will generate red color and smaller ones, blue tones.

The different sizes between these two extremes generate different colors, thus filling the spectrum with various shades that, combined on the display, generate vibrant and accurate colors. The downside of this approach is the same as for any LED panel. The light responsible for producing colors ends up affecting the reproduction of dark tones, impairing the contrast intensity of this type of screen.

In OLED there is no LED illuminating the entire display, so individual pixels can be turned off to create high quality dark tones, generating much more intense contrast. Without quantum dots, OLED relies on substrates that emit light that passes through filters for red, blue and green (from the RGB standard, something you can see with a macro lens applied to a smartphone screen) generating the final colors and patterns. that you see on the screen. OLEDs used in televisions can also have a white filter, included so that the screen reaches higher levels of brightness.

Samsung has a lot of experience with quantum dots in the QLED lines in recent years

However, OLED technology has some limitations: this process of filtering light and the way it is emitted makes it difficult for these panels to generate intense brightness. In many cases, the higher brightness can even distort color and compromise the life of the panel.

Samsung’s QD-OLED technology corrects this deficiency by eliminating such filters and using quantum dots to produce color. As the light generated by the OLED does not end up being diffused and shot down by filters, the tendency is for the brightness of the panel to be more intense and contribute to the colors remaining faithful even with greater intensity, without distorting the contrast between light and dark areas of the screen. .

As they also emit color uniformly, the QD-OLED’s quantum dots should contribute to much wider viewing angles than are possible with regular OLED panels.

Samsung has plotted some data that helps to get an idea of ​​what QD-OLED can represent in image quality. In the brand’s accounts, a QD-OLED screen can hit 200 nits across the entire display surface, or 1,000 nits in a more condensed area of ​​the screen. The website CNET, when reviewing the LG C1, noticed that the screen hits 800 nits in an area of ​​10% of the display.

Does QD-OLED fix burn-in and lifespan issues?

OLED has been the benchmark in terms of high quality televisions for a few years now. However, there are two points that can alienate the consumer: the first of them is the problem of image retention, the famous burn-in.

Image retention occurs when the screen has static elements that change little over time: a HUD in a game or the Windows taskbar, for example. If this image is static and changes little over time, it can be permanently etched in pixels, scarring the screen forever.

Burn-in (or image retention) is a problem caused by static images displayed for a long time

Newer OLED televisions and monitors have mitigation techniques built in, which mitigate the problem, but not completely stop it.

according to the website CNET, Samsung indicates that QD-OLED panels are at least as good (or bad, depending on your point of view) at managing burn-ins as current OLED displays. The manufacturer promises an automatic compensation mechanism to mitigate the risks, but in principle the QD-OLED should not represent the end of burn-in.

Another but around OLED is the lifespan: screens of this type tend to lose quality at a faster rate than other technologies. Wear issues have not been addressed by Samsung and will need to be addressed by independent reviews when new technology products reach the market.