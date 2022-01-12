WhatsApp: 6 Rival Apps Missing Functions in Messenger | Social networks

Rival WhatsApp messengers such as Telegram, Signal and ICQ have some features that are lacking in the world’s most used messaging app. ICQ and Telegram, for example, allow you to react to messages. Signal’s “Screen Security” tool prevents users from taking screenshots of conversations in the app, a feature that WhatsApp users have often requested.

Check out the list below for six functions of rival apps that WhatsApp is missing and learn how to use them. All mentioned apps are available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones

Six features present in WhatsApp rivals that the messenger lacks

Pin a group message

One of the Telegram functions that WhatsApp lacks is the “Pin” feature. As the name implies, the tool allows you to pin messages to the top of the screen in private or group conversations. Thus, the information is visible to all participants or to a specific contact. The feature is ideal for highlighting rules, informing group intent or other important data.

In WhatsApp, a feature that can be used for a similar purpose is the group description. In the field, you can type a text with the information you want. Like the pinned message, the group description is visible to all participants when accessing the conversation. But in this case, you need to tap the group icon to check the description. In private conversations, the only way to find a lost message in the middle of the conversation is using the “Search” tool.

Pin feature can be useful to inform group rules and pass important data

Telegram and ICQ messengers let you react to messages with a few emojis. In Telegram, you can assign 11 icons to text balloons, such as thumbs up, heart, fire, suspenseful face, among others. ICQ has six emoji options: thumbs up, heart, angry, embarrassed, humorous and sad. To react to messages, just tap on the text bubble.

WABetaInfo even spotted a similar feature in the beta version on WhatsApp in September, but the messenger has not yet made the function available to test users.

It is possible to react to messages on Telegram and ICQ messengers

Avoid spoilers in messages

Telegram’s “Spoiler” feature allows you to hide selected parts of a message when sending it in a conversation, and the content is only displayed when tapping on the blur that hides the text. The function avoids revealing important information that some members of the group do not want to know, such as spoilers for movie and series scenes. The feature integrates text formatting options and can be accessed by selecting the message as if you were going to copy it.

WhatsApp does not have any such feature. It even has the option to send single-view photos, which are only displayed when you tap on the indicated location to open the content, but it doesn’t allow you to hide any text. Another trick is to skip many lines when sending the message, so that the information is hidden.

Feature allows you to blur part of the image to hide spoilers

The Signal app is known for being an “ultra-secure” messenger. Among its tools is the “Screen security” function. The feature, which needs to be manually enabled in the app’s settings, blocks prints made by third parties in conversations or on other messenger screens. Therefore, users cannot take screenshots of their messages.

WhatsApp does not have any similar function, and the feature is highly requested by users. Even the single-view tool was criticized for not warning about screenshots of ephemeral content.

In "Privacy" activate the feature that blocks taking screenshots of conversations

Customize app colors

In Telegram’s chat settings, you can change the colors of the message bubbles, conversation wallpaper, navigation bar and letters. The app offers pre-configured themes, but also allows you to create an original color combination. The feature even lets you configure the background intensity and gives you the option to configure custom wallpapers.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp only has the option of “Automatic”, “Light” and “Dark” themes, and it is not possible to change the default colors of the app. The last time the app gave more options for users to customize the interface was with the function to choose the wallpaper for each WhatsApp conversation.

Telegram allows you to change colors of the entire messenger layout

Both ICQ and Telegram have public and private channels that users can join and follow admin posts. ICQ has a window that brings together the platform’s channels, ranging from medical information to chats for those who are learning a new language.

Telegram channels are quite popular and serve to convey messages of common interest to a large number of people. They can be searched for under the magnifying glass icon on the home screen.

I found Channels on Telegram and ICQ

