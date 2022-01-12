WhatsApp works on a new way to play voice messages

The first signs of the change appeared on iOS a few months ago, and now, they’ve reached Android. The screenshot below was taken by WABetaInfo and is from the beta version 2.22.3.1 of the application.

WhatsApp users know that to play a voice message, it is necessary to be in the conversation where it was sent. This becomes an inconvenience when it is long and you need to access another conversation, as if you leave, the audio will be interrupted.

The function is not yet active, but it is possible to see in the image above that it will be possible to listen to voice messages in any section of the application, whether on Android or iOS. The change will affect the user interface by integrating a small audio player on top.

Apparently, it will come equipped with simple functions that will allow you to mute the audio or pause it, but the most interesting aspect of the tool is that the voice message will no longer be stuck in a certain conversation.

Unfortunately, by the code, the novelty may be far from its release and it will be necessary to wait a long time for its release. It will reach beta users first for testing and is not yet active.

WhatsApp is one of the most criticized messaging apps for the way it manages user privacy and data, but a recent statement by the founder of Signal claims that Telegram is even worse.