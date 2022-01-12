When does the BBB22 list come out? Patrícia Poeta misses the date and corrects it live · TV News

Globo forced Patrícia Poeta to correct wrongly given information last Monday (10th). During the Meeting, the presenter said that the list of BBB22 participants would be released by Globo this Thursday (13). The fact was a mistake by the journalist, who portrayed himself in this Wednesday (12) edition of the program.

According to the TV news, Globo monitored that the date was being commented on and taken for granted by fans of the reality show on social networks and that it was attributed to Patricia.

The information passed was the responsibility of the presenter herself, who had no guidance from another professional to release the “gossip”. So the blame for the hubbub fell on her. Patricia apologized to the public for saying something that was not confirmed.

“I said that Thursday would be on the list. It was a little bit of expectation, I let it slip. It wasn’t official. In fact, today, throughout Globo’s programming, you will know the actual date, checked, on which the new brothers will be announced . Today the real, official date will come out,” she said in her correction.

The broadcaster did not comment further on the matter after the presenter’s speech. The worsening of cases of Covid-19 and the omicron variant made the production even more careful about the names actually confirmed, which explains so much mystery surrounding the BBB22.

The reality show will air between January 17 and April 21, 2022, with 95 episodes aired. The main novelty of the next season is the arrival of Tadeu Schmidt for the presentation of the reality show. The ex-anchor of Fantástico takes the place of Tiago Leifert, who decided to leave Globo.