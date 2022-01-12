where to watch the games of the second phase of Copinha

The group stage has come to an end, and from today (12) the long-awaited knockout clashes of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, the biggest youth tournament in Brazil, will begin. There are 16 games this Wednesday, with Corinthians, Atlético-MG, Santos, Fluminense and Athletico entering the field — the other 16 games will take place tomorrow (13).

Leader of group 15 with three victories, Corinthians faces Ituano-SP, which took second place in group 16 —the duel takes place in São José dos Campos, at 21:45 (Brasília time). Atlético-MG takes on Mirassol-SP in the city of Bálsamo, at 6:00 pm, while Santos faces Chapadinha-MA, at 7:30 pm.

Earlier, at 3 pm, in Matão, the boys from Xerém do Fluminense face the team from Francana-SP; and in Jaú, at 5:15 pm, Grêmio catches Santa Cruz.

All Copinha matches, without exception, can be followed live. THE UOL Esporte list below where to watch today’s matches (12). Check out:

11am – Novorizontino x Castanhal (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

11am – XV de Piracicaba x Taubaté (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

11am – Botafogo x São José-RS (SporTV)

11:30 am – Fortaleza vs Resende (YouTube)

15h – Votuporanguense x Guarani (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

3pm – Vila Nova x Bahia (YouTube)

3pm – Fluminense vs Francana (SporTV)

15h – Nova Iguaçu x Ferroviária (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

15h – Athletico x América-MG (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

17:15 – Gremio x Santa Cruz (SporTV)

6pm – Mirassol vs Atlético-MG (YouTube)

6pm – Linense x Sport (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

6pm – Falcon x Velo Clube (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

19:30 – Santos vs Chapadinha (SporTV)

20h – Ponte Preta x Jacuipense (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

21:45 – Corinthians vs Ituano (SporTV and Rede Vida)