WHO believes that pandemic will not end with booster doses alone – News

fight the Covid-19 pandemic with booster doses of current vaccines is not a viable strategy, warned this Tuesday (11) experts from the World Health Organization, who called for vaccines that better prevent transmission.

“A vaccination strategy based on repeated boosting of the first vaccines is unlikely to be appropriate or feasible,” the group of experts charged with overseeing coronavirus vaccines said in a statement.

In addition, these experts consider “that vaccines against Covid-19 of high impact in terms of transmission and prevention of infection, in addition to preventing serious forms of disease and death, are necessary and must be developed”.

This would limit the impact of Covid in terms of health, but also “the need for rigorous and large-scale sanitary and social measures”, they argue.

Just over six weeks after its identification in South Africa, data from several countries converge on two points: Ômicron — which falls under the WHO category of variants of concern — is transmitted much faster than the previously dominant variant, the Delta, and appears to cause less severe forms of the disease.

“However, there is a need to obtain more data on the effectiveness of vaccines, in particular with regard to hospitalizations, severe forms of the disease and deaths”, note the WHO experts.

Important point: it is not known whether this apparently lower severity is due to the intrinsic characteristics of the variant or whether it is related to the fact that it affects populations already partially immunized by the vaccine or by a previous infection.

Still, Ômicron is advancing rapidly in many countries and the number of cases is doubling every two or three days, something unheard of in previous strains.

Mutations in this variant appear to allow it to reduce antibody immunity against the virus. Consequence: it can likely contaminate a large number of vaccinees and reinfect people who already had the original Sars-CoV-2.

WHO experts call for an update in the composition of vaccines to ensure that they protect more against diseases and continue to meet the criteria established by the organization, including protection against severe forms of Covid.

The organization wants to end the pandemic this year. For this, all countries would need to vaccinate 70% of the population by mid-2022.

But this goal is still far from being achieved. Globally, more than 8 billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered in at least 219 countries or territories, according to an AFP count based on official sources.