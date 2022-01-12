WHO body says Covid vaccines ‘may need to be adapted’ for omicron | World

A technical advisory group established by the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that current vaccines against Covid-19 may need to be updated to ensure that they are effective against new variants such as the omicron.

The technical group, made up of independent experts, said it would consider a change in the composition of vaccines and emphasized that immunizers need to be more effective in protecting against infection.

“The composition of current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines continue to provide the WHO-recommended levels of protection against infections and diseases by variants of concern, including the micron and variants future,” the body of independent experts said in a statement sent to journalists by the WHO.

“Covid-19 vaccines need to… elicit broad, strong and long-lasting immune responses to reduce the need for successive booster shots,” he added.

“A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable.”

As Reuters reports, however, the technical group has not made a case for a specific omicron vaccine at this point, saying more research is needed and urging manufacturers to share data.

The group said an updated vaccine could either be targeted specifically at the dominant variant, which is currently the micron in many places, or be a “multivalent vaccine” designed to eliminate multiple variants at once. Further recommendations will be issued when more data becomes available, he added.

Some vaccine manufacturers are already developing next-generation immunizations targeting Ômicron, the highly contagious variant first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong.

On Monday, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said a redesigned Covid-19 vaccine that specifically targets the omicron variant would likely be needed, and that his lab could have one ready for launch in March.

Rival Moderna is also working on a micron-adapted vaccine, but it is unlikely to be available within the next two months.

An unprecedented study carried out by the Institute of Biomedical Sciences with 160 vaccinated people concluded that anyone who has recently had two or three doses of any vaccine managed to have some protection against the ômicron variant, that is, it produced antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus.

The virologist and study coordinator, Edison Durigon, explains that protection was greater with the combination of two doses of the same vaccine and the booster with a different vaccine.

“If it neutralizes the virus, it provides protection. This is what we saw in 100% of the individuals who took the three doses, that is, the complete regimen. They were well protected against the micron. We had very high protection. And those who took only the two doses had between 30 and 40% protection”, he explains.

The professor clarifies that “protection” is different from “infection”. To the enter the organism, the omicron variant replicates very quickly. And our immune system, with the vaccine, is not enough to prevent infection.

“Sometimes we confuse infection and protection a lot. Protection is against disease. For you to protect against infection, you have to have very specific antibodies that act very quickly. A virus like the Ômicron variant is very fast, in 24 to 48 hours we already have a very high replication of this virus. There is no time for the immune system to protect against infection. But the immune system after 48 hours you already have enough protective antibodies to start fighting the virus. And then there is no time for the infection to install itself as a disease. So the disease gets much lighter. That’s protection. It protects against serious illness but not against infection due to the characteristic of this virus”, explains the researcher.