posted on 01/12/2022 12:44



(credit: Valter Campanato/Agencia Brasil – 6/28/18)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again criticized, this Wednesday (1/12), the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes in relation to decisions related to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). “Who the two of them think they are”, he commented, in an interview with Brazil Gazette. Barroso is the current president of the Electoral Court and Moraes will assume the role in this year’s elections.

“Who do these two think they are? Who do they think they are? They’re going to take drastic measures like that, threatening, taking away our democratic freedoms, freedom of expression, because they want it that way, because they have a candidate. Both, we know, are Lula’s defenders, man. They want Lula president”, he pointed out, quoting former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Asked about an article in which Barroso talks about the emergence of militias in the virtual environment and of “verbal terrorists” who attack democracy, the Chief Executive countered in a sarcastic tone that the magistrate “understands terrorism” for having acted as the Italian’s lawyer. Cesare Battisti.

“He understands about terrorism. He defended the terrorist Cesare Battisti. Is it his right to defend a terrorist? It’s a right. A lawyer has the right to defend anyone, (even) who is a pedophile. I wouldn’t defend it,” he continued.

Bolsonaro also denied having committed fake news. “What crime did I commit, Mr. Luís Roberto Barroso? What crime did I commit? What fake news have I committed? They say there’s a hate office.

He also criticized a statement by Moraes during the trial, in October, when the TSE filed lawsuits asking for the impeachment of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket for propagating the mass shooting of false news in the 2018 electoral race. According to the magistrate, the punishment against fake news will be the “chain”. The president stated that the minister acted “outside the four lines” of the Constitution.

“I was tried at the TSE, Bolsonaro and Mourão, at the end of last year, and there it was Mr. Alexandre de Moraes’ turn to speak clearly: “There was, yes, fake news. There was mass shooting. We know. Next year, if there is, we will revoke the registration and arrest the candidate”. Look, this is playing outside the four lines. I have only this to say to you”.

Pandemic

The president again claimed that the government could not work during the pandemic because the Federal Supreme Court (STF) interfered in the decision-making power of his management in relation to covid-19. “For every 10 decisions of the STF, nine are contrary”, he justified.

Asked about the statement by Moro, pre-candidate for the Presidency by Podemos, who attributed the rise of Lula’s candidacy to the president, the chief executive said that the Supreme Court was responsible for taking the PT out of prison.