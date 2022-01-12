WHO group of scientists considers need for new vaccines to fight Omicron

× Photo: lovini/Pixabay

A group of researchers working for the WHO considered this Tuesday (11) the need to develop new vaccines to face Ômicron and future variants.

The statement is on the WHO website.

“Although the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading around the world, the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 is expected to continue and the Omicron variant is unlikely to be the last variant of concern.” wrote the scientists.

“For the Omicron variant, the mutational profile and preliminary data indicate that vaccine efficacy will be reduced against symptomatic disease (…), but protection against severe disease is more likely to be preserved.”

In developing new vaccines, scientists say, one of the priorities should be to increase protection against infection and transmission (and not just against disease symptoms).

Among the future possibilities are a multivalent vaccine, with antigens of different variants; and a “pan” vaccine, which would be “variant proof”.

As the WHO has done many times, the group said it supported the urgent delivery of vaccines to the poorest countries. While some countries apply booster doses, in many others a large part of the population has not completed the primary regimen.

The scientists ask in the text that manufacturers provide data on the performance of current Omicron vaccines.

