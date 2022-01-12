WHO thinks Omicron unlikely to be last variant to cause concern – 11/01/2022

The omicron variant of covid-19 will certainly not be the last to be classified as “worrying” by the WHO (World Health Organization) due to factors such as its high transmissibility, experts at the agency warned on Tuesday.

In its latest report, the WHO technical team tasked with reviewing vaccines against Covid-19 predicts that “the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is likely to continue and the omicron is unlikely to be the last variant of concern”.

So far, five evolutions of the coronavirus have been categorized this way and named after the Greek letters alpha (first detected in the UK), beta (South Africa), gamma (Brazil), delta (India) and omicron (also in South African).

The report considers the possibility that the composition of current vaccines against covid-19 will be modified to address the omicron variant.

In this sense, WHO experts suggest the need for scientists to work towards the goal of achieving a “more sustainable and long-term vaccine that is effective against any future variant”.

The existing vaccines, according to the studies carried out so far, seem to lose their effectiveness in the face of the omicron in the symptomatic prevention of covid-19, although they are still valid in the prevention of severe forms of the disease, as indicated by the fact that the current wave of infections, with record numbers, it is not accompanied by more deaths.

The group of experts reiterates the call for greater access to vaccines against covid-19, not only to reduce severe cases of the disease, but also to curb the possibility of new mutations appearing.

While the document is not opposed to booster doses, it states that “a vaccination strategy that ends up relying on repeat doses of the original vaccine is likely not sustainable or appropriate.”