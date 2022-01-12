Why Djokovic is at risk of being arrested if a lie is proven

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is at risk of even being arrested if it is proven that he lied when filling out the form to enter Australia.

The Australian Border Force is investigating whether the athlete made a false statement stating that he did not travel 14 days before flying to Melbourne, where the Australian Open will be played. All travelers are asked about their previous travels and are at risk of punishment in case of “misleading information”.

According to the British newspaper Guardian, in his traveler’s statement, filed on January 1, Djokovic declared “no” when asked: “Have you traveled or will you travel in the 14 days before your flight to Australia?”.

The statement is accompanied by a warning that providing false or misleading information is a “serious offense”. If confirmed, the person who lied risks being arrested with a maximum sentence of 12 months.

Djokovic left Spain on 4 January and landed in Australia the next day. In this way, the “no” answered on the form would mean that Djoko was on Spanish soil at least since December 22nd.

However, posts on social media show that the tennis player was photographed in Belgrade, Serbia, on December 25, breaking the rule of not traveling two weeks before departure to Australia. It is still unclear, however, if Djoko’s stint in Spain was not just a stopover, which would confirm the athlete’s version.

Also according to the Guardian, in his interview with Australian officials on 6 January, the Serb confirmed that the declaration was filled out by his agent “on the basis” of his medical exemption approved by Tennis Australia (Australian tennis federation), but not was asked in the interview about travel in the fortnight before arriving in Australia.

Victory in Justice

Yesterday, Djokovic won in the Australian court the right to enter the country and, consequently, to compete in the Australian Open after having his visa canceled on arrival in Melbourne.

The tennis star was denied entry into the country after initially receiving a medical exemption to be able to play in the Australian Open even without proving that he is vaccinated against covid-19. Djokovic appealed in court, was not immediately deported and remained detained in a Melbourne hotel until he prevailed in the hearing held yesterday.

The case, however, is not yet fully decided, as Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is still considering the possibility of exercising his personal power to cancel the visa granted to Djokovic. If that happens, the Serbian tennis player could be denied entry to Australia for three years.

Asked by the Guardian whether the travel declaration controversy could provide new reasons for Hawke to cancel Djokovic’s visa, a spokesperson said the minister was still considering exercising his power.