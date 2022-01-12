Will I be entitled to the salary bonus in the month of February? See calendar, dates and latest news

Around 22 million Brazilian workers will receive the salary bonus from the PIS/Pasep in the year 2022. The expectation for the release of payments in the month of February is great.

The investment, according to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, is BRL 20 million. Anyone who works in the private sector and is enrolled in the PIS, receives the salary bonus until the end of March, through Caixa Econômica Federal.

On the other hand, public servants, military personnel and state employees, registered in the pasep, they start receiving later and payments end earlier, by Banco do Brasil.

The amount that can be withdrawn by the beneficiary depends on the number of months worked in 2020. The maximum is BRL 1,212.00.

To find out if you will be entitled to the salary bonus in February and how much you will receive, it is necessary to look at the PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar. (check below).

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



The value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020, the base year of this year’s payments.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants



END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

Can I receive the maximum amount of PIS 2022?

The maximum benefit amount is one minimum wage (R$1,212.00). According to Law 13,134/15, the value of the salary bonus is proportional to the length of service in the base year being considered.

Months worked in the base year / Amount of allowance

1 – BRL 92

2 – BRL 184

3 – BRL 275

4 – BRL 367

5 – BRL 459

6 – BRL 550

7 – BRL 642

8 – BRL 734

9 – BRL 825

10 – BRL 917

11 – BRL 1,009

12 – BRL 1,100