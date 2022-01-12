Will you honey? Jean Pyerre did not accept Athletico’s proposal, says Grêmio leader | athletico-pr

The agreement between Athletico and Jean Pyerre, which was closed, took a turn at the beginning of the night of this Tuesday. In an interview with Rádio Guaíba, Grêmio football vice president Denis Abrahão said that the player did not accept the Hurricane’s proposal and should not accept the deal signed by the two teams.

THE ge confirmed that the business was difficult and the Jean Pyerre’s destiny must be Turkish football. The club was not revealed.

As the Blog da Nadja advanced at the end of last year, Athletico and Grêmio agreed to transfer on loan until the end of 2022. Hurricane would even have a percentage in case of sale of the player while the contract with the club lasted.

The 23-year-old midfielder was nominated by Athletico’s technical director Paulo Autuori. Jean Pyerre has a contract with Grêmio until December 2023, but he was no longer in Tricolor’s plans. The club removed the midfielder before the end of the last Brazilian, which ended with the team’s relegation to Serie B.

The player even negotiated with Palmeiras in 2020, but there was no agreement with Grêmio for the transfer. Jean Pyerre also received an inquiry from Spain’s Deportivo Alavés for a loan deal. The Spanish club withdrew from the deal.

Athletico has already hired three reinforcements for next season. They are defender Matheus Felipe, ex-CSA, Uruguayan midfielder Pablo Siles, ex-Victoria, and the promise of Independiente del Valle, also midfielder Bryan Garcia. The club has also forwarded the arrivals of the forwards jo and jonathan, from Avaí.