Will you receive salary bonus in February? See official calendar, dates and latest news

In 2022, about 22 million Brazilians receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance, with a total value of more than R$ 20 billion, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Workers from the private sector, enrolled in PIS, will receive the salary bonus until the end of March, for the Federal Savings Bank.

For public servants, military and state employees, registered in the pasep, payment starts later and ends earlier, at Bank of Brazil.

THE official PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar already out, with payments staggered by birthday month [veja abaixo].

PIS/Pasep calendar changed

Traditionally, the PIS/Pasep salary allowance it is paid in the year following the year in which there was a working day for 12 consecutive months, with each batch corresponding to the employee’s month of birth. Now the payment will be made in two months.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, historically, both identification and payment of beneficiaries were made by federal public banks, which was questioned by control bodies that recommended the separation of activities. Another recommendation is that payments occur in the same year.

“Seeking to comply with the recommendation of the control bodies, the federal government internalized the identification in the Ministry and started to have in real time and online the full control of the salary bonus policy, from the reception of data transmitted by employers, to the identification process. and payment,” the ministry explained.

How is the PIS/Pasep salary allowance paid?

Payment of PIS, at Caixa Econômica Federal

Workers gives private initiative with a current or savings account Federal Savings Bank automatically receive credit at the bank, according to the month of their birth.

gives with a current or savings account automatically receive credit at the bank, according to the month of their birth. The other beneficiaries receive the amounts through digital social savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app.

If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, also according to the payment calendar staggered by month of birth.

Payment of Pasep, at Banco do Brasil

THE payment of the Pasep salary bonus occurs via account credit for those who are account holders or have savings in the Bank of Brazil.

Employees who are not BB account holders can make the transfer via TED to their account via self-service terminals and portal www.bb.com.br/pasep or at the branch’s cash desk, upon presentation of an official identity document.

Official PIS 2022 Calendar



Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



Official Pasep 2022 Calendar



Public sector workers, who receive Pasep, by Banco do Brasil.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

Will I receive PIS/Pasep 2022?

The worker is entitled to the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance enrolled in PIS/PASEP for at least five years and who has formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation (2020), with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages.

It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).