Willian tests negative for Covid-19 and joins Corinthians pre-season

The attacking midfielder William returned to training at Corinthians this Wednesday. The player performed an antigen test against Covid-19 and, after receiving a negative result for the virus, joined the squad for the pre-season at CT Joaquim Grava.

The player had been one of the names to receive the result as a reagent sample on the first day of training, on Monday, confirmed by the PCR test. Then, he did daily exams on Tuesday and Wednesday until the negative appeared on the paper.

According to the protocol defined by Corinthians, the players who presented themselves with a positive test performed the daily test to return as soon as the first negative result appeared. It was like that with Renato Augusto in the fourth, for example. The midfielder is also present in training at the CT.

Corinthians, by the way, released a video this morning showing the presence of the two players – see below. At the moment, the only athlete not participating in the activities is the center forward Jô. The examination of shirt 77 continues to show the presence of the virus and he is in isolation until he is released.

Another name involved with Corinthians professional football who tested positive was football manager Alessandro, as reported by the Mine Helm last Tuesday. He also saw his test come back negative this Wednesday and is in the CT as normal.

There is no retesting scheduled for the squad in the coming days unless there is an appearance of an athlete with flu-like symptoms. The tests will be mandatory later, at the beginning of Paulista.

