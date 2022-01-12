With 407 more known cases of Covid-19, Piracicaba breaks record for confirmations in one day | Piracicaba and Region

Piracicaba (SP) recorded 407 known cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the city hall this Tuesday (11). And the highest number of confirmations in the period since the beginning of the pandemic.

Before that, the record had been broken on Monday (10), with 361 cases, and on Sunday (9), with 347 cases. The highest number of registrations before 2022 occurred in June 2021, with 297 on the 7th.

Due to the increase in contamination, experts and health authorities explain that there are many people who do not take the exam, although testing against the disease remains necessary, as well as social isolation and the use of protective masks. Therefore, there is a possibility of underreporting.

CORONA VIRUS: See the epidemiological bulletin of the cities in the region

In contrast to what happens with the case curve, the number of deaths from the disease remains stable. There were no confirmed deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Currently Piracicaba has 72,416 known cases and 1,400 deaths from the disease, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the city hall.

The curve of the moving average of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Piracicaba shows a sharp rise in late December and early January. In the previous three months, the number remains stable at low levels.

This Tuesday, the average is 280 confirmations daily. See in the graph:

Regarding deaths, the average remains stable, even with the high number of cases. Experts point out that the mild form of the disease caused by the omicron variant is the result of vaccination.

The number of deaths has remained stable at low levels for several months, with a moving average below 1, which means that seven deaths were not confirmed in a week – the period used for calculating the average.

See the graph of the moving average of deaths by Covid-19 in Piracicaba in the last three months.

With the rise in cases of Covid-19, the municipal health network also recorded an increase in daily visits. In addition, the city is also experiencing an outbreak of other flu syndromes, such as Influenza.

In the last week, Emergency Care Units (UPAs) had queues of patients waiting for hours, in some cases with queues outside.

In addition, the occupancy rate of the ward beds, used for hospitalization of patients with mild symptoms, reached 100% over the weekend. The Intensive Care Units (ICU), which are for severe cases of the disease, were discharged, but were not crowded.