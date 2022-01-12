With a focus on the technical part and almost the entire cast available, Paulo Sousa leads the first training session at Flamengo | Flamengo

Multidisciplinary activities, high demands on execution and almost the entire cast available. Paulo Sousa led an activity at the Ninho do Urubu field for the first time this Tuesday and showed how his work methodology will be with the Flamengo squad.

Paulo Sousa training at Ninho this Tuesday — Photo: Felipe Patiño / CRF

After a Monday of meetings while the players underwent medicals and physical evaluations, the new coach took to the field with his full squad to lead training. The activities mixed physical conditioning and technical improvement, with a detailed explanation of what the Portuguese asked for.

Vitinho, who is in the final stretch of physiotherapy work after performing knee arthroscopy, is the casualty in the field and performs activities inside the CT. The expectation is that by the weekend it will be released for the transition process. Another low, Rodrigo Caio remains hospitalized and is expected to be discharged over the weekend after treatment for an infection in his right knee.

Another five players who finished the season in the medical department are now available for normal work with the rest of the group: Diego Alves, Filipe Luís and Michael, who ended 2021 with muscle injuries, and Bruno Henrique and Everton Ribeiro, who underwent PRP treatment. to relieve knee pain.

Full technical commission in the field for this Tuesday's activity — Photo: Felipe Patiño / CRF

In images released by FlaTV, it was possible to see Paulo Sousa’s concern with the execution of technical movements with the ball in circuits that combined physical part:

– Look and good pass. The most important thing is here (on the pass), it’s not the conditional (fitness).

At another time, it is also possible to follow the work of goalkeeper coach Paulo Grilo with Diego Alves, Hugo and Gabriel Batista in activities with the feet.

This Tuesday’s activity started at 8 am and the players had lunch at the training center, as is scheduled for every day this week until Sunday.