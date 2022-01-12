With a goal in the 45th minute of the second half, Fla draws with Oeste and conquers the leadership of the Copinha group – Flamengo

With a mixed team, Flamengo went after an epic comeback to leave with the lead

THE Flamengo entered the field on Tuesday night (11), disputing the last round of the Copinha group stage, facing Oeste-SP. In an electrifying duel, the teams were 3-3, with Fla’s equalizing goal coming in the 45th minute of the second half. The goal put Mais Querido in the lead, with Náutico (PE) now in the second phase, in a duel that takes place on Thursday (13), at 19:30 (Brasilia time).

THE GAME

With a mixed team, due to the early classification and also the promotion of athletes to the team that will compete in Carioca, Flamengo started the match in a low rotation, and Oeste took advantage of the gap. After six minutes, Popó received alone in the area and opened the scoring.

Disorganized, Flamengo continued to suffer and, in a wrong ball out by goalkeeper Bruno, attacking midfielder Tite took advantage of the surplus to expand before the clock marked ten minutes of play. The West’s ‘last act’ in the first half was in the 16th minute. After a corner kick, Bruno made a good save, but the ball was left for free to Tite, who completed it for the nets and opened 3-0 over a hitherto unrecognizable Flamengo.

For the second stage, the technician Luiz Felipe promoted three changes to seek the reaction: Kayke David, Kayke Soares and Igor Jesus took the place of Pedrinho, João Victor and Lucas André. the changes took effect, and Fla came back dominating the game. Still in the beginning, in the nine minutes, Victor Hugo received a good pass in depth and, face to face with the goalkeeper, did not forgive, hitting left, in the corner.

Excited and counting on luck, Flamengo reached the second goal with Mateusão. After a corner kick from the left side, the ball deflected into the center forward’s back and went into the corner. After the second goal, Fla continued to press and reached the equalizer in a heroic way, with Cassiano, in the 45th minute of the second half.

POST GAME

Now Flamengo is getting ready to face Náutico (PE) in the first knockout game. The team ended the phase as leader of Group 30, ahead of Náutico. Coluna do Fla brings all the information about the Copinha sequence live tonight, CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE!