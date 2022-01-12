With Rafinha and Nikão on the field, Ceni leads São Paulo’s first training session in 2022; see photos | São Paulo

The year 2022 started for São Paulo. This Tuesday, part of the squad that tested negative for Covid-19 trained at the Barra Funda CT under the supervision of Rogério Ceni and his coaching staff.
In this group of athletes, Nikão, announced this Tuesday as the fifth reinforcement of the Tricolor for the season, and Rafinha, hired to be a starter on the right side.
Another group of athletes performed tests at a hospital in the capital of São Paulo. This Wednesday, they reverse roles: those who trained in the field on Tuesday will undergo tests at the hospital and vice versa.
Rafinha training for São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc
The first training session with the entire squad, except for those with Covid-19, will only be on Thursday. At the moment, 11 athletes are isolated due to the disease.
According to a statement from the club on Tuesday, Thiago Couto, Reinaldo, Rodrigo Nestor, Rafael Silva, Patrick, Danilo Gomes and Calleri were diagnosed with the disease in tests carried out on Monday.
Four other players had already been identified with the coronavirus for having carried out tests before the re-presentation: Tiago Volpi, Miranda, Gabriel and Pablo.
Nikão went to the field in this afternoon’s training in São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc
Some athletes, such as Toró and Danilo Gomes, reappeared after the loans and should train separately from the rest of the squad at the beginning of the year until they are negotiated or receive a chance with coach Rogério Ceni.
São Paulo’s first match of the season will be on January 27, at 9:30 pm, against Guarani, away from home, for the first round of Paulistão.
+ Read more news about São Paulo
Juan and Marquinhos in training for São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc
Rogério Ceni leads São Paulo’s first training session in 2022 — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc
+ Watch: all about the negotiations of the São Paulo
— Photo: ge.globo