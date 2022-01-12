With Ronaldo’s endorsement, Paulo André seeks “above average” reinforcement for Cruzeiro

New “owner” of the mining club explained the planning for the season and how the project is being done

the output of fabio do Cruzeiro still has a lot of repercussions. The goalkeeper is considered one of the greatest idols in the history of Raposa and the news took everyone by surprise. In a press conference, Ronaldo explained the situation, but still does not convince a good part of the Cruzeiro fans, who are not satisfied with the idol leaving the institution.

“Fábio was and will always be Cruzeiro’s idol. We made a great effort to make a decent proposal for him, respecting the history of the club, the trajectory. Unfortunately, during the negotiation, there was a refusal on his part. Which also took us by surprise, but we understand that all the sacrifice we should have made, was made. We have to turn the page, move on. The club’s challenges are huge”, he said.

Also during a press conference, Ronaldo hinted that the replacement for the idol’s departure will be made. Thus, Cruzeirão Cabuloso is looking for a player who is enough to take over the position. Names are being discussed internally. The fans hope that at least one reliable goalkeeper is hired so the team does not suffer again in Serie B this season.

“We are working with many names, Pedro Martins, Paulo André and Paulo Pezzolano are working day and night thinking about the best for the club and, for sure, we will find names to match Cruzeiro for the position”, scored.