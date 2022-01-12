With seven negotiations, Flamengo makes a box, opens space on the sheet and in the squad waiting for the first reinforcement

Gradually, Flamengo is shaping its squad for the 2022 season. For now, there are seven negotiations involving the departure of players from the club, which open space on the payroll and in the main group, which is still “waiting” for the first reinforcement to the season. Hiring has not yet been made, but the board “is on the market” and arrivals are expected, as coach Paulo Sousa himself and football VP Marcos Braz said on Monday.

Among the athletes who were available to Flamengo’s main team at the end of 2021, four already have their future set for 2022 away from Ninho do Urubu: Bruno Viana, Piris da Motta, Vitor Gabriel and Hugo Moura. Three other athletes from the club, who were on loan, were definitively negotiated: João Lucas, Max and Bill. Check out the situation and fate of each of the athletes below!

The departure of these athletes, even though they were not among the highest salaries of the squad, open space on the club’s sheet and show that Flamengo will, in fact, go after reinforcements. Today, 27 names make up the main group – being four goalkeepers, among them César, whose contract ends in April.

The negotiations also guaranteed the first million to the club’s coffers, which provides for a revenue of R$186 million from sales in 2022. Added together, the transfers of Piris da Motta, Max and Bill exceed R$13 million – the value of the transaction involving João Lucas, to Cuiabá, has not yet been revealed.

During this period, in addition to having prioritized the hiring of the coach and full coaching staff, Flamengo’s board also guaranteed the permanence of Thiago Maia, who was on loan from Lille until June. Contracted permanently for R$ 25.5 million, the midfielder will sign a four-year contract.

PLAYERS WHO HAVE LEFT FLAMENGO IN 2022

Piris da Motta

The steering wheel was traded with Cerro Porteño (PAR) for 1 million dollars, (R$ 5.6 million). Flamengo will keep 20% of the player’s economic rights.

Victor Gabriel

At 21, the striker was loaned to Juventude until the end of this season. His contract with Flamengo is valid until December 2023.

Hugo Moura

The defensive midfielder will be loaned to Athletico until the end of the current season. Formed at Ninho, Hugo Moura has a bond with the club until the end of 2023.

Bruno Viana

The loan with Braga, from Portugal, came to an end in December and Flamengo had no interest in renewing him or signing him permanently.

bill

Trained at Ninho, the striker was on loan at Dnipro-1 and was bought by the Ukrainian club. Flamengo will receive R$ 2.5 million for the transfer.

john lucas

The right-back was on loan to Cuiabá last season. It ended up being sold to the club. The transfer amounts have not yet been revealed.