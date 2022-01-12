With ten reinforcements, Vasco’s squad gains strength for 2022; check profile

It took a while, but the blurry dissipated and Vasco can already see his face better in the mirror in 2022. There are already ten reinforcements — including midfielder Bruno Nazário, who has not yet been announced, but who already trains at the club. With them, the profile of the squad becomes clearer for the season in which the team will try to return to the first division.

It will be a young squad – currently with an average age of 25, which could be lower after the São Paulo Juniors Cup ends and players like Andrey, Figueiredo and Vinícius join the professional group.

There are only five athletes over the age of 30 and six between 24 and 29. The rest of the 26 available at the Maltese cross have 23 or less, the vast majority coming from the base.

It is a squad that mixes assets formed at Vasco with players who closed short contracts, most of them loaned by clubs that had no plans to take advantage of them in 2022. Of the ten reinforcements, nine have a contract until December. Cangá signed for three months.

The club remains on the market. The tendency is to hire one more defender, one more defensive midfielder and one more striker, preferably a striker. The State will serve as a laboratory for the Series B, Vasco’s priority in the season. Among the players already confirmed in the squad, the experience in the lower division is a highlight.

Of the 26 players in the squad in 2022, 19 played in Série B do Brasileiro last year, among remaining and contracted in the current window.