With Zé Ricardo, Vasco has six new additions to the coaching staff for the 2022 season | vasco

The end of the 2021 season caused many changes in Vasco’s cast, which reappeared last week without the presence of 17 players who competed in Serie B last year. But not only the group underwent changes. The professional football coaching staff starts 2022 with six new faces, starting with coach Zé Ricardo.

At the age of 50, Zé Ricardo returned to Vasco for his second spell as coach. In the first, between 2017 and 2018, he caught the team in a delicate situation in the Brazilian Championship and led it to Libertadores. It was the last participation of the carioca club in the competition.

Zé’s relationship with Vasco, however, is older. In the 90’s he was coach of the club’s futsal base categories, when he started his career as a coach.

+ Thiago Rodrigues and Edimar are introduced

1 of 6 Zé Ricardo and the technical commission start work at Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco Zé Ricardo and the technical commission start work at Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

When he decided to return to Vasco, the coach was in Qatar, where he led Qatar SC in seven games. Before, he had stints in Internacional, Fortaleza and Botafogo in Brazil. The first mission is to find an identity for the team, which ended 2021 far from the goal that was access to Serie A.

– I have an idea of ​​how we want to play. I understand that there was this difficulty of group identity. We are doing a survey of the 38 games in Serie B, the way they were played, how we took the goals… Of course I don’t want to talk too much about last year with my players, because a good part has arrived now and we don’t have to take it negative charge. But internally we raise the reasons that hypothetically made us not reach the objectives – said the technician in press conference last saturday.

+ Hiring for 2022: see who arrives and who leaves

In addition to the coaching staff, the football department underwent administrative changes. Carlos Brazil, who commanded grassroots football between 2018 and 2021, took over as general manager, and Eduardo Húngaro held the newly created position of technical coordinator. In supervising football, Clauber Rocha, with passages through the bases of Vasco and the Brazilian team, left Corinthians, where he was with Brazil and Hungarian, to replace Rodrigo Ramos, who had arrived at Vasco at the hands of former director Alexandre Bird.

“Recover credibility”: Zé Ricardo comments on the difficulty in hiring reinforcements at Vasco

+ See how “pre-SAF” suggested by Brant would work

Vasco’s last coach had been Fernando Diniz, fired in November, even before the end of Serie B, when his chances of access ended. Last season, the club was still coached by Marcelo Cabo and Lisca. See other commission changes:

Cleber dos Santos is in his third spell at Vasco and replaces former assistant Eduardo Zuma, who worked with coach Fernando Diniz. Graduated in Physical Education, the professional started his career at Flamengo, where he trained the under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-20 categories. When Cleber coached the under-13 team, Zé Ricardo helped him.

2 of 6 Cleber dos Santos in his first spell at Vasco, as Jorginho’s assistant — Photo: Vasco Disclosure Cleber dos Santos in his first spell at Vasco, as Jorginho’s assistant — Photo: Vasco Disclosure

The assistant also passed through Audax-SP and Audax-RJ, also having chances as a coach, until reaching the permanent technical committee of Vasco in 2014. Two years later, Zé Ricardo left Flamengo’s base to be made a professional and took Cleber with him. . The two passed together through Vasco, Botafogo, Fortaleza, Internacional and Qatar SC until they reached the Cruzmaltino club once again.

The professional arrives at Vasco to replace Yan Razera, also linked to Fernando Diniz. Sandro Gomes came from Flamengo at the request of Zé Ricardo. The performance analyst worked at Gávea between 2011 and 2015 and returned to the club in 2019, being part of the teams of Jorge Jesus, Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho.

3 of 6 Sandro Gomes, Vasco’s technical assistant — Photo: Reproduction Sandro Gomes, Vasco’s technical assistant — Photo: Reproduction

It is not the first time that Sandro has worked at Vasco, where he had been a tactical analyst from 2015 to 2018. He also worked as a technical assistant at Cabofriense and a performance analyst in the Brazilian under-15 team.

Emílio Faro arrived at Vasco to replace Fábio Cortez and will be the club’s permanent assistant. He made his career at Botafogo, where he worked as a physical trainer. In 2016, he was promoted to assist Jair Ventura at Botafogo and later accompanied the coach to several clubs, such as Santos, Corinthians, Sport and Chapecoense.

4 of 6 Alongside Jair, Emílio helped Botafogo return to Libertadores in 2017 — Photo: Vitor Silva / SSpress/ Botafogo Alongside Jair, Emílio helped Botafogo return to Libertadores in 2017 — Photo: Vitor Silva / SSpress/ Botafogo

Substitute for Wagner Bertelli, the physical trainer Fabio Eiras came from Botafogo, where he was coordinator of the Health and Performance Nucleus in the second half of 2021. He was also a request from Zé Ricardo, with whom he has been friends for years. Before, the professional had passed through Athletico-PR and Flamengo.

5 of 6 Fabio Eiras arrives at Vasco after spending time with Botafogo in 2021 — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Fabio Eiras arrives at Vasco after spending time at Botafogo in 2021 — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

José Alberto Quitete arrives at Vasco to work on training goalkeepers, alongside Daniel Ricardi and Criziel da Silva. He has already passed through the club on another occasion, when he worked in the under-20 and later was Carlos Germano’s assistant in the professional squad. Quitete started his career at Flamengo in 1998, where he stayed until 2007.