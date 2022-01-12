Woman is caught throwing newborn baby in trash in US; watch video

Baby was taken to hospital after being found by a passerby; 18 year old was arrested

An 18-year-old girl was arrested in Hobbs, New Mexico, after she was caught on video throwing her newborn son into a dumpster in the USA. The child was found inside the trash after her crying was heard by a couple passing by and called the police. According to officials, the baby was wrapped in a pink towel and bloodied when he was rescued and taken to hospital. Video from a security camera near the dumpster, recorded on Friday, 7, just hours before the newborn was found, shows Alexis Avila parking a car and flinging the baby into the can before fleeing. She was found by the license plate and arrested for attempted murder and child abuse.

At a news conference on Monday, Hobbs Police Chief August Fons said the young woman told officers she didn’t know she was pregnant until the day before she gave birth, when she went to the hospital. doctor with severe abdominal pain. The next day, the baby was born. “She explained that she panicked and didn’t know what to do or who to call after giving birth. So she proceeded to cut the umbilical cord, wrapped the baby in a towel and threw him in the trash before starting to ‘drive around,'” explained Fons. The child was placed inside a clear garbage bag and another black garbage bag before being “discarded”. According to police, the newborn is in a stable condition. The young woman was released to await trial in freedom after posting a bond of US$ 10,000 (equivalent to R$ 55,000).

